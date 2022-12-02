Forecasts for the future of the Russian economy remain “incredibly resilient, stable and grim.” This was announced on Friday, December 2, by the chief economist of the US State Department, Emily Blanchard.

She added that economic growth in the near future will depend on changes in global demand for oil, as well as on reducing the negative consequences for the Russian economy as part of the fiscal and monetary policies of the authorities.RIA News“.

On November 23, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting on economic issues noted that the Russian economy continues to adapt to current challenges. It shows resilience to a range of risks.

Earlier, on November 15, the head of the Central Bank (CB) of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, assessed the state of the Russian economy. She noted that the refusal of international financial institutions to work with Russia is unpleasant, but the Russian market will not be destroyed.

On November 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that inflation in Russia could drop to 5% in early 2023. The head of state, citing experts and the government, said that the downward trend in inflation is stable.

On October 28, the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said that the bottom point of the decline in Russia’s GDP would be in mid-2023. She also noted that the Bank of Russia has improved its GDP forecast for this year and believes that the economy will shrink by 3-3.5%.