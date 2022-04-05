In the beginning it was i30 N, then it was the turn of the i20 and finally Kona. Hyundai has also brought his own B-SUV successful in the small circle of sports cars that boast this letter that expresses driving pleasure and extreme performance. A choice in some ways unusual but which has given the crossover a decidedly more aggressive new look. Hyundai Kona N it is an unconventional high-wheeled model who knows how to be sly when needed but who knows how not to go unnoticed.

The credit does not go only to the style, which is certainly not the traditional and quiet one that we have come to know about the rest of the range but of many small elements that make it a peppery SUV and able to carve out its place in the Korean sports family. 10 mm more than the standard Kona and that double exhaust at the rear are enough to express all the racing vocation of this car, with many details in red and elements in body color that make the N declination of Hyundai’s B segment SUV distinctive . If you look at the sides, then, the lowered height and those red calipers that peek out on the rest of the high-performance range of the Korean house immediately stand out, in this case protected by 19-inch forged alloy wheels. Said of the double exhaust, cleverly inserted in a generous diffuser, on the roof there is also a jaunty spoiler that integrates the triangular brake light. When peeping into the cockpit, Blue Performance stitching and N logos welcome the driver and passengers, with a steering wheel and dashboard setup that once again have been crafted to pursue performance. From the metal pedals to the N sports steering wheel, which features an optimized design for optimal grip and all the buttons for driving modes and customization of the suspension just a click away.

In Eco mode, the Kona N proves to be as comfortable and versatile as the other versions of the range, with the addition of a muffled sound that still underlines the sportier soul. However, a moment is enough to transform a peaceful journey into a whirlwind of emotions, by pressing the N button on the steering wheel which adds an extra 10hp boost for 20 seconds. A boost that can be used both on the highway and between the curbs during a track-day. Overall, the powertrain is similar to that of the other N models, with the 2.0 four-cylinder turbo petrol engine capable of delivering 280 hp and 392 Nm of maximum torque, for a shot from 0 to 100 in 5.5 seconds with launch control. and a top speed of 240 km / h. The gearbox is always an 8-speed automatic double clutch, the N DCT, specially developed to adapt to the characteristics of Kona. Moving the lever to manual then you can use the paddle shift on the steering wheel in sequential mode.

The exchange offers three modes optimized for sporty driving: N Power Shift, N Grin Shift and N Track Sense Shift with the latter serving to better prepare the car for driving on the track by intelligently adapting the gear changes. The raised driving position is typical of a crossover, with enveloping sports seats that do not compromise comfort. Despite the excellent calibration of the electronically controlled suspension and the overall stiffness, city driving in some contexts brings out perhaps too much the roughness of the asphalt. Little thing if you consider the involvement and driving pleasure that this aggressive SUV can convey. The only drawback, therefore, may be the trunk, a common defect in the whole range but if you want to pursue driving pleasure and maximum space inside the passenger compartment, you have to give up something. Thanks to the presence of the Traction Control System, Kona N can control the driving force of the wheels adapting it to the conditions of the surface on which you are driving. If the sporting vocation is the mantra of this car, the Korean crossover does not give up on guaranteeing maximum safety and boasts the latest ADAS features, from Smart Cruise Control to blind spot monitoring, from the rear view camera to braking. emergency with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists.

A complete recipe that for 42,500 euros offers practically everything you can expect from a compact sports car. The price is not the lowest among the competitors but the choice and the fun behind the wheel pay off the economic effort. Hyundai Kona N is much more than a simple sports SUV, it is the missing link between what it is will be: in an era in which we go one-way towards the electric, from Korea we were reminded that with a single letter we can still do a lot.