The direct confrontations. The distance between Juventus and the Scudetto race is not all there, but for the most part yes. Four draws, two defeats: no victory against the other teams today in the Champions League. A figure that does not change in substance also including Atalanta, for a long time the other opponent for a place among the top four in the standings (one draw and one defeat). In the standings detached from the top four of Serie A, Allegri scored half of Napoli’s points (who scored 8 in head-to-head matches) and 5 fewer than Inter and Milan (who scored 9). Considering that the distance is 8 points from the Rossoneri, 7 from the Azzurri and 4 (plus recovery) from the Nerazzurri, there is not much to look for elsewhere.

Better outside

If this is a fact that explains the gap from the competition, there is another that captures the difference with Juventus in previous years: the performance at home. The fourth home defeat, paradoxically coinciding with the return of 100 per cent of capacity and the found full house with Inter, is already the maximum of the season for Juve since it has been in the new facility. Even if you win all the next games, it will be the worst season in the Stadium for total points: you would reach a maximum of 39 points, they had never been less than the 44 of last year. Even this year Juve had a higher performance away from home (1,933 points on average) than at home (1,875). The elimination in the Champions League also matured by losing 3-0 at home to Villarreal after the 1-1 away. It is inevitable that any future Allegri ambitions will need to put these numbers back in place.