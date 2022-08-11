Less and less is missing from the debut of Ioniq 5 N, the high-performance version of the Hyundai-branded electric SUV. Confirming this is the fact that the Korean car manufacturer has decided to test this variant of its battery-powered crossover with a camouflage livery much less camouflaging than that worn by previous prototypes: the new sightings of the Ioniq 5 N were registered in Europe, and showed several design elements that we will also find on the final version of the high-performance electric SUV.

At the front the new Ioniq 5 N will feature a new front grille, which was most likely installed to channel more cooling air to the batteries for improved reliability and without sacrificing performance. At the rear, however, it will feature a new spoiler that features a dip in the middle, which will likely help with high-speed stability. To complete the aesthetic overview there will be large wheels with brake discs of considerable caliber and red rear calipers. No clue instead as to what concerns the interior of the new Ioniq 5 N: the hypothesis of the presence of the driver’s seat covered entirely in leather, rather similar to those found in the passenger compartment of the i30 N takes off. All the details on the exterior and interior design of the model will be revealed in the next months.

The engine range deserves a separate mention, however, the specifications of which are still unknown. According to reports from Carscoops, the platform on which the new Ioniq 5 N will be built is capable of supporting powers up to 577 hp and torque of 740 Nm. If confirmed, these figures would push the Korean high-performance electric SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3 , 5 seconds. What about the battery? The rumors speak of a capacity of 77.4 kWh, which it will guarantee autonomy travel distance of 405 kilometers.