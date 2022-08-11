His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, approved the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Arab Youth Center, in conjunction with the activities of the International Youth Day.

The Arab Youth Center, which was established in 2017 by a decision of the Council of Ministers, will continue the empowerment path that the Center started in Arab youth work and continued over five years of initiatives and achievements aimed at empowering youth in the Arab region, refining their capabilities, building their skills, and enhancing their participation and development contributions in accordance with the Emirati model. To invest in youth energy.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the precious trust placed in him by the esteemed Cabinet, stressing the same approach in empowering youth, which depends on investing in people as a priority, and on providing the ingredients for success and achievement for young people in the UAE and Arab countries.

His Highness stressed that young people are the region’s wealth; They are able to contribute primarily to building societies and accelerating development paths, and we will continue our efforts at the Arab Youth Center in accordance with the strategic vision of our wise leadership, to empower people and build on the gains it has achieved over the past years.

His Highness said: The next phase will witness more initiatives, programs and qualitative projects that focus on achieving a positive multiplier effect. The center will also strengthen its partnerships with Arab youth ministries and ministers, youth work institutions and youth themselves to work on developing their capabilities in the fields of technology, media, content industry and diplomacy, in addition to working with them. In the fields of scientific research and sustainability and to enhance their contribution to the files of sustainability and climate change.

The Arab Youth Center was established in 2017 in response to the aspirations of Arab youth and with the aim of empowering them in their countries and promoting joint Arab youth action. It provides an integrated package of initiatives and programs to empower youth; Foremost among them are the Youth Envoys Program for Development in the Arab Region, the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change, the Young Arab Media Leaders Program, the Technical Fellowship Program for Arab Youth, the Arab Youth Research Platform, the Youth Solutions Initiative, and the Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Program.

Earlier this year, the Center organized the activities of the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders as part of the World Government Summit in Dubai, in partnership with the League of Arab States, with the participation of 15 youth ministers, more than 50 leaders and directors of youth empowerment institutions in the Arab region, and about 120 young entrepreneurs in various fields of work. youthful