The Hyundai Bayon range expands with the arrival of the a version LPG which will join gasoline and mild-hybrid in the offer of the Korean Urban SUV. The segment model B The Asian brand therefore adds a bifuel version that will be available in two versions, the XLine as the top of the range and the new XTech, introduced specifically for the LPG variant. The price list starts at 20,000 euros.

The new Hyundai Bayon LPG is homologated according to the Phase 2 procedure and uses an 82 HP 1.2-liter MPI engine combined with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Thanks to a 47l LPG tank, the declared mileage in LPG is over 650km (according to the combined WLTP cycle). The new set-ups XTech includes the manual climate control, radio, door bars, electric windows and FCA with recognition of vehicles, pedestrians and cycles. The new 1.2 LPG engine is added to the 1.2 MPI engine and the 1.0 T-GDI 48V engine (iMT / DCT) while the XTech version (reserved for LPG) joins the XLine and XClass. The new engine also falls within the criteria for driving new drivers. The top of the range is available instead with a price list starting from 21,750 Euros.

Hyundai Bayon represents an excellent compromise between i20 and Kona: with the first it shares the floor and with the second the more refined aesthetics. The exterior look is particularly distinctive, with sleek lines starting at the front, where a slim air intake separates the daytime running lights with a grille that peeks out and extends downward. The sides have an overhang in the lower part that gives sportiness while at the rear stand out the optical groups with arrow design joined by a thin horizontal LED. The passenger compartment has a spacious and digital environment: behind the steering wheel there is a 10.25-inch cluster flanked by a 10.25-inch touch screen.