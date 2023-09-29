Friday, September 29, 2023, 09:22



South Korean vehicle manufacturers Hyundai and Kia called for review 3.3 million units in the United States due to fire risk, and asked owners to store cars outside and away from buildings.

The US Highway Safety Agency (NHTSA), which published a statement on this case on Wednesday, specifies that “Fires can occur even if the vehicle is parked and turned offor while driving«.

The vehicles concerned are 1.64 million units of Hyundai and Genesis, from 2010 to 2015, and 1.73 million Kia, from 2010 to 2017.

Potential fluid leak



The problem occurs due to a potential brake fluid leak from the antilock system (ABS), which “causes a short circuit” that “could cause overcurrent (electrical current) in the ABS module, thus increasing the risk of engine fire while driving or (with the vehicle) parked,” details the agency.

«Hyundai plans to inform owners to take their vehicles to a dealer to replace the ABS module fuse. “Kia is still looking for a solution,” highlights the NHTSA.

The two manufacturers have no record of accidents, injuries or deaths due to this defect.