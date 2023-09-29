The arrival of the new carbon frame, the one with which Dani Pedrosa shone at Misano, seems to have benefited KTM and Brad Binder a lot, because the South African finished Friday’s MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix in front of everyone, also scoring the new Motegi track record.

Among other things, it is a sort of milestone, because with his 1’43″489 he toppled Jorge Lorenzo’s previous record which had stood since 2015, when the premier class was still wearing Bridgestone tyres.

It seemed like another complicated Friday for Pecco Bagnaia, who continued to work on the set-up of his Ducati to improve braking stability until a few minutes before the end. In the final, however, he seems to have found the right one, because with the time attack he climbed up to second position, just 29 thousandths behind Binder. Furthermore, his times with the medium tire were also decent, thinking from a race perspective.

The start of the weekend was also good for Aprilia, with Aleix Espargaro finishing third fastest, also falling below the old record with his 1’43″784, even if in his case the gap widens already at almost three tenths. However, there will be two RS-GPs that will certainly participate in Q2, because even Maverick Vinales, despite paying over six tenths, placed eighth.

However, the Ducati contingent is decidedly larger, because between fourth and seventh position there are only Desmosedici GPs: in fourth place is Jorge Martin and this time also the Prima Pramac Racing standard bearer gave the impression of complaining about the braking stability. The Madrilenian is at 354 thousandths and precedes by just over a tenth a Marco Bezzecchi who seemed less brilliant than India.

Fabio Di Giannantonio’s performance was very positive, doing well to set the sixth fastest time for Gresini Racing, keeping his gap below half a second, while in seventh place we find the Frenchman Johann Zarco. Net of the absences due to injury of Alex Marquez and Luca Marini, the only Ducati not to have reached Q2 is therefore that of test rider Michele Pirro, called upon once again to replace Enea Bastianini, who is 20th at over 2″.

As mentioned, however, it was also a good Friday for KTM, because two RC16s closed the list of riders who earned Q2: in ninth position was that of the GasGas Tech3 entrusted to Pol Espargaro, with the Spaniard he got the better of the official one from Jack Miller, who also crashed at turn 11.

After being competitive in India, the Japanese bikes returned to struggle, quite a bit, on their home track. To find the best one you have to go down to the 12th position occupied by Joan Mir, who is continuing to work with the base of the 2024 RC213V which made its debut in the Misano tests, but finds himself almost a second behind and also behind the Aprilia RNF by Miguel Oliveira.

Following him are Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez, who were both victims of falls. Very strange was the case of “El Diablo”, who rather abruptly lost the front of his Yamaha when entering turn 6, also taking a nice blow to the foot. The eight-time world champion instead exaggerated when braking into Turn 1 in his last time attack, thus finding himself 14th, just ahead of the two M1s of Franco Morbidelli and test driver Cal Crutchlow, who returned for a wild card.

Very troubled session for Raul Fernandez and not only for his 17th position: the Aprilia RNF rider, in fact, fell twice, again at turn 10. Alex Rins closes the group, returning after a fractured tibia and fibula remedied at Mugello. The Honda LCR rider completed just 6 laps in this second round, which suggests that he could also decide to raise the white flag and end his weekend early. After all, after such a long stop, the most important thing is to make sure you recover as best as possible.