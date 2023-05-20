The rebirth of the Hyundai Pony Coupè Concept has a name and a surname: Giorgio Giugiaro. Precisely him, the Italian design that at the age of 84 continues to dispense touches of genius and prestige on cars from all over the world, in fact what made him celebrated in his work. So did the adventure between Giugiaro and the Korean car manufacturer end here? For the moment yes, but the Italian designer hopes the answer is no.

Together in the future too

“Hopefully, we would definitely have the desire to be involved in new projects – Giugiaro himself told the microphones of Autocar speaking of a possible partnership between his company, GFG Style, and Hyundai – Hyundai has a very large creative and design team, and it is always very important to be influenced and receive creative insights from the outside, because a company like ours could actually stimulate the search for new ideasmaybe coming up with something that might be useful for their design team.”

Past, present and future

One area in which GFG Style could intervene is that of creating design elements on the most recent models that recall the Hyundai cars of the past. Then create a real bridge between past and futurejust like in the case of the Pony Coupè Concept whose original design actually influenced Hyundai in designing the new Ioniq 5 and the radical Vision N 74 concept.

Giugiaro’s words

“Hyundai contacted us to start a complete design of a modelwithout having much experience in the sector – the words spoken by Giugiaro directly to Hyundai after the reveal of the rebuilt Pony Coupè Concept – I was skeptical at first because I didn’t know Hyundai at the time. We were all impressed by the passion and commitment of its engineers. They were sharp, curious, open-minded and extremely eager to learn. They immediately embraced working methods that were new to them. They worked very hard to achieve the goal, for the company and for their partners. I am proud to have witnessed the evolution that the company has experienced since our first meeting”.