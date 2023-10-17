Autonomous driving, electrification and premium character are three of the characteristics of future Nissan vehicles, with a “concept car” that the brand will unveil next week at the Japan Mobility Show.

In advance we have accessed the first images of the third of the vehicles that will be a real novelty in the event, the Nissan Hyper Tourer electric minivan.

It focuses on nurturing and strengthening the bond between people when they take a trip together. The concept Nissan Hyper Tourer is aimed at people who appreciate a more refined lifestyle and enjoy the company of friends and family, whether on a leisure or business trip.

The Nissan Hyper Tourer combines the essence of omotenashi (Japanese sense of hospitality and attention to detail) with various advanced technologies, including autonomous driving. The V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) functionality and high-capacity battery also make it possible to power homes, shops and offices, while traveling and on various business occasions. A functionality that the concept cars that Nissan is presenting for this 2023 Japan show.

The exterior, directly conveying a sense of interior comfort, is composed of smooth body panels and sharp character lines that demonstrate traditional Japanese beauty and an imposing appearance. The sides flow diagonally from the front to the rear fender for greater aerodynamic performance and the impression of smooth driving resulting from the combination of electric vehicle and autonomous driving. The shoulder line acts as a headlight and signature light, while the kumiko-design wheels and the smooth, straight body line create a premium feel.



The spacious interior is made possible by Nissan Electric Vehicle Technology Vision, which consolidates compact components and high-energy-density solid-state batteries to create an innovative design. The result is an ultra-low center of gravity that, combined with the vehicle’s advanced e-4ORCE four-wheel control system, produces smooth and progressive acceleration and deceleration. The overhead console and lighting feature traditional Japanese kumiko and koushi motifs that create a luxurious feel, while the flat LED floor panel displays images of a riverbed and the sky, helping to create a relaxing space where they blend together. digital and nature.

Fully autonomous driving would allow occupants in the driver’s seat to focus on interacting with their fellow passengers. The front seats can rotate 360 ​​degrees, allowing front and rear seat passengers to have face-to-face conversations. Rear-seat passengers can use a portable screen to view and operate navigation and audio on the front-seat center screen, creating a sense of unity among all occupants.

In addition, an innovative artificial intelligence system can monitor biometric signs – including brain waves, heart rate, breathing and perspiration – and automatically select complementary music and adjust lighting to suit the driver’s mood.