Lawyer Zemlyanko advised making an early mortgage payment on the payment date

The date of making an early mortgage payment plays a role, said real estate and mortgage lending expert Alexander Zemlyanko. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he named the best day for this, and also said which type of early repayment is more profitable.

The most optimal and profitable day for early repayment is the payment date specified in the loan agreement, the expert emphasized. If, in addition to the main monthly payment, you make an early payment on the day of write-off, it will be completely written off as the principal amount, and the bank will recalculate interest on the balance of the debt for the next calendar month. If an early payment is made on the days following the payment date, the bank will deduct the amount of accrued interest for these days from the amount of the early payment and write off the balance against the principal debt.

“That is, if you have a payment date, for example, the 2nd day of each calendar month, then it is on this date that it is most profitable to make an early payment. This is due to the fact that the bank charges interest on the balance of the debt every day, and if the borrower decides to make a payment early, for example, on the 10th, then for the period from the 3rd to the 10th the bank will calculate interest and deduct it from the amount of the early payment and only offset the balance in the amount of the principal debt,” Zemlyanko explained.

He also noted that it is important to choose the right method of early payment, which can reduce the loan term or the amount of the monthly payment. According to Lenta.ru’s interlocutor, it is always beneficial to reduce the loan term.

“For example, with a loan of 4 million rubles and a monthly payment of 59,724 rubles for a period of 10 years, the overpayment of interest will be 3,174,127 rubles. If you repay 200 thousand rubles ahead of schedule on the payment date, then if the term is reduced, the overpayment of interest will already be 2,684,488 rubles. An early payment of 200 thousand rubles saves 489,639 rubles on overpayment of interest at once. If you reduce the monthly payment (it will be 56,759 rubles), then the savings on overpayment of interest will be only 161,036 rubles. The benefit of reducing the term for early payment is obvious,” Zemlyanko shared.

Previously, Candidate of Economic Sciences and financial expert Vladimir Grigoriev, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, listed the most realistic ways to save for a down payment on a mortgage.