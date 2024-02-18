Husband dies of a heart attack after an accident, wife leaves in shock: she was found after two days

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred last Thursday 15 February in the Cremona area. A 64-year-old woman disappeared into thin air after she witnessed the death of Husband 75 year old, due to a sudden heart attack, which left him with no escape.

For two long days his family was in great numbers anxiety for her, who wandered around in a state of confusion. However, it was yesterday, Saturday 17 February, that the good news arrived. A cousin managed to bring it back finally home.

According to information released by some local media, this couple's drama occurred on the afternoon of Thursday 15 February. Precisely in the area of Bishopricwhich is located in the province of Cremona.

The couple had gone out, perhaps to run some errands, when suddenly they had an accident. To be precise, a collision. The man however, it was precisely in those seconds that he had a heart attack. His wife watched her death helplessly and was obviously in a state of confusion.

The discovery of the woman, after the death of her husband

CREDIT: MEZO MUSIC

So the lady, not knowing what to do, is removed from the scene of the accident. The passengers of the other vehicle, seeing her go away, immediately told the police everything. All the things started from here research of the case.

The last image was from that same day, when a camera filmed his passage through the square of the Pianeda Drizzola station. With the hope of being able to find her as soon as possible, they used the drones, the helicopter and several men they have wandered for hours.

However, the good news only arrived yesterday, Saturday 17 February. The woman had managed to take a train and then a bus, to reach his hometown which is nearby Naples. Here she had gone to the house of a cousin, who, when he learned what had happened, managed to bring it back to her home, where everyone was looking for her.