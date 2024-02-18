OpenAI is now worth 80 billion. And there is an agreement for a share offering: it will sell the shares with Thrive Capital

OpenAI raises its valuation: the company behind ChatGPT is now valued at $80 billion, thanks to a deal that allows employees to monetise their shares. Il Sole 24 Ore reports it. Founded by Sam Altiman, the company signed a deal with Thrive Capital, tripling its valuation from nine months ago: OpenAI is now among the most valuable startups in the world, after ByteDance, creator of TikTok, and Elon Musk's SpaceX, active in the space economy. According to the New York Times, instead of a normal round of financing, employees can liquidate their shares.

In early 2023, OpenAI had accepted a similar offer: venture capitalists Thrive Capital, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and IC2 Global had purchased shares worth around $29 billion. ChatGPT's launch in late 2022 spurred AI research, with Microsoft investing $13 billion in the group. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, is seeking additional funding to scale up chip manufacturing globally to exploit new AI-related technologies.