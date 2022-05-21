A fatal accident cost the lives of husband and wife. They were traveling on their motorcycle when they collided with a truck

A tragic accident occurred yesterday afternoon, just before 5pm in Dro, an Italian town in the province of Trento. Husband and wifetraveling by motorbike, they lost their lives.

Passers-by immediately raised the alarm to the 118 rescuers and law enforcement officers, but despite the timely intervention at the scene of the accident, there was no husband and wife nothing to do. Both had suffered trauma too serious.

The Carabinieri carried out all the necessary findings to try to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts, still under investigation. The first hypothesis is that the death fight may have occurred due to one stop of a side street.

Husband and wife had spent the night right in Dro, together with other friends, to then go to the concert by Vasco Rossi at the Trentino Musica Arena in Trento.

Following the dramatic accident, the road was blocked. While the Carabinieri, the local police officers, the firefighters of Dro and Arco and the rescuers, did everything possible to save the lives of those involved and to start any necessary investigation.

More blood on the Italian roads, 2 victims who were on board their motorcycles, wife and husband, ready to go and listen to their favorite singer.

Another accident in Carmagnola

Only a few days ago another tragic accident happened in Carmagnola. Sebastiano Rosaa 54-year-old dentist from Nichelino, lost his life aboard his motorcycle.

One was traveling with him 8 year old girl, daughter of his partner, who was hospitalized in very serious conditions. Unfortunately they collided head-on against an A-class Mercedes dynamic the incident is still being examined by the police.

According to what was reported by the newspaper La Stampa, it would seem that Sebastiano tried in every way to to protect that little girl.