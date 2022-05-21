The final of the Professional League Cup is coming up and Tigre is the big surprise of the competition. He will play the decisive match against Boca and the possibility of the former’s law is latent.
There are seven players from the Matador squad with a past at Xeneize.
Mateo Retegui belongs to Boca and is on loan. He currently earned a place among the headlines and lives a dream present. He was a figure against River in the quarterfinals and assisted in the semifinals.
He was one of the jewels of Boca’s inferiors and went to Inter for a fortune. He ended up failing to meet expectations and came on loan this season.
Equi Fernández is one of the players with the most potential in Boca and he went to Tigre to win shooting. The bet went well and is at a great level.
Another of those on loan this season. He had less continuity and played only seven games.
Obando is on loan at Tigre and is usually an alternative for the second half of the Victoria team.
Roffo did not achieve the continuity he expected in Tigre. His last game as a starter was in the First National in the defeat against Estudiantes de Buenos Aires. It was October 2.
The furthest case. Prediger wore the Boca shirt in 2010 and did not meet expectations.
