“The general becomes a public figure not for these denunciations but for his personal opinions written in the book “The world upside down”. And he is promptly removed”

“I was not aware that General Vannacci had presented two complaints to the Military Prosecutor’s Office and to the ordinary Prosecutor’s Office of Rome in which he denounced serious and repeated omissions in protecting the health of the Italian contingent (the question of depleted uranium has claimed many lives). Yet the general becomes a public figure not for these denunciations but for his personal opinions written in the book “The world upside down”. And he is promptly removed. I wonder if the removal was really triggered by his personal opinions or something else? … Meditate”. He claims it Mark RizzoSovereign People’s Democracy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

