Planetary scientists discovered on the surface of the Martian valley (Kharissa), a previously unknown crater whose emergence 3.4 billion years ago caused the formation of a powerful hurricane.

The giant asteroid that fell on the surface of Mars and caused the creation of that crater, which he called “Paul”, can be compared to the space object that fell on the surface of the Earth and killed all the dinosaurs.

This came in an article published in Scientific Reports magazine.

In the past ten years, scientists have come to the conclusion that Mars was covered in the distant past by a network of rivers, lakes and even large seas. In addition, scientists have proven that Mars was witnessing from time to time strong water disasters with huge amounts of water, including strong hurricanes, the effects of which are still present on the banks of old, dry water basins.

A team of scientists at the American “Towson” Institute for Planetary Science revealed the secret of one of the powerful hurricanes that hit the surface of Mars in the area of ​​Wadi (Kharissa), where there are a large number of channels resulting from the movement of huge amounts of water.

And scientists discovered in the valley, which is 900 km from the “Maya” valley, a hole full of stones with a diameter of 110 km, which arose as a result of the fall of an asteroid with a diameter of 12 km 3.4 billion years ago, i.e. in an era when the surface of Mars was covered with oceans.

The fall of the asteroid in one of those oceans led to an explosion that could be compared to the explosion of the Soviet thermonuclear “Tsar Bomb” in the early sixties and the emergence of a super-strong hurricane, the height of its waves when it reached the beach was 25 meters. This can be compared to what the Earth witnessed 66.5 million years ago, when all its dinosaurs became extinct, according to «rt».

Therefore, the “Paul” crater and its environs are of great interest to planetary scientists.