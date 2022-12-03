In the State of Mexico, a half kilometer rain collector will be installed to mitigate flooding that occurs in the rainy season and affects mobility at the intersection of the Periférico Norte with Avenida Ceylan.

Through a statement, the Secretary of Urban Development and WorksRafael Díaz Leal Barrueta reported that the ‘Peñitas Collector’, in Edomex, will have an evacuation capacity of 14 cubic meters per second.

According to the municipal authorities, this infrastructure will improve the mobility of those who commute daily between Edomex and Mexico City for work, studies, business, health or entertainment, among other reasons, which will strengthen the competitiveness of the entity.

Likewise, the Water Commission of the State of Mexico (CAEM) stressed that the construction of this hydraulic infrastructure will have a lower impact on traffic than would be expected from a work of this size and importance, since the total closure of the Peripheral will not be necessary, thanks to the fact that they will use a method of modern construction to drive the pipe in a section of 21 meters, without digging trenches.

The half kilometer long collector, which connects to the West Emitter Tunnel It will be completed before the rainy season of next 2023.

According to the 2021 Flood Atlas published by the CAEM, last year 75 risk sites were identified in 90 neighborhoods of 25 municipalities in the State of Mexico.