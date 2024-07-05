After crossing the Caribbean Sea leaving behind destroyed homes and part of the infrastructure of the islands in the region devastated, Hurricane Beryl continues its path along the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. And It could reach the south of the state of Texas in the United States this weekend.

The enormous force of Hurricane Beryl, which reached Category 5, diminished as it approached the Mexican coast, although its destructive power continues. putting at risk the citizens of the areas that are in its path.

After leaving the Caribbean islands, the hurricane made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula and represents a new danger for citizens in the southern United States. “There is a increasing risk of Strong winds, storm surge and heavy rains are expected across portions of northeastern Mexico and southern Texas late this weekend“the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on its official website.

Along those lines, the NHC noted that authorities and citizens in the mentioned area “should closely monitor the progress of Beryl and forecast updates,” and then added that Hurricane and tropical storm watches are likely to be issued later in the day..

From this notice, warnings remain in force for sea currents in the mentioned regions, which could cause “life-threatening beach conditions“, mainly in “much of the Gulf Coast“.

4am CDT July 5th Key Messages for #Hurricane #Beryl: Hurricane conditions starting to occur in the Yucatan Peninsula within the hurricane warning area. Please shelter in place as these life-threatening conditions occur today. There is also an increasing risk of strong winds,… pic.twitter.com/0sxRr27paf — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 5, 2024

The arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Mexico

In its wake, Hurricane Beryl left only devastation on the various islands of the Caribbean Sea, including Jamaica, the Windward Islands and the Dominican Republic. After passing through the region, Strong winds reached the Yucatan Peninsula this morningthe NHC reported.

Through its social networks, the organization said that the center of Beryl was moving inland over the mentioned area, and among the consequences they mentioned the possibility of dangerous hurricane-force winds, storm surges and damaging waves.

In its latest update, the National Water Commission (Conagua) warned that Hurricane Beryl was located on land twenty-five kilometers north-northwest of TulumQuintana Roo and 235 kilometers east-southeast of Progreso, Yucatan.