Visiting the Imagine Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, Alyson Tabbitha made a Wonder Woman cosplay which shows the transformation of the character from Diana Prince to the Amazon we know well, in the version played by Gal Gadot.

“The Imagine Museum was so beautiful and included lots of works of art that inspired me,” wrote the American model. “It was awesome filming my Wonder Woman cosplay and meeting some of the artists.”

As mentioned, the interpretation shows Alyson visiting the exhibit as Diana Prince and “transforming” after passing one of the columns of the structure, presenting herself with the usual perfect costume and makeup taken care of down to the smallest details.