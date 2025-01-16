

01/16/2025



Updated at 2:56 p.m.





After the cup elimination and the draw against Valencia, the Seville will look for the first victory of the year next Saturday in Montilivi in ​​the first duel of the second round that will face the Girona (14 hours). The precedents are not the most encouraging for the Nervionense team, which has been defeated on the last six occasions in which it has visited the Catalan team.

In the first round duel the team Garcia Pimienta was surpassed by Míchel’s Girona at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (0-2). Last season was also full of defeats with a 1-2 at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on matchday 3 and a blushing 5-1 in Montilivi already with Quique Sánchez Flores as team coach. Sevilla was also defeated by Girona in the two duels corresponding to the 22-23 season (0-2 and 2-1) and in the match held in Montilivi on matchday 35 of the 2018-19 campaign (1-0).

Sevilla’s last victory against Girona took place on December 16, 2018 when with Machín (formerly of Girona) as Sevilla coach, Banega and Sarabia scored the 2-0 goals that concluded the duel on matchday 16 at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Sevilla also defeated Girona in the first (0-1) and second round (1-0) of the previous campaign, 17-18, Thus, in the first confrontation in history between both clubs, Sevilla’s only victory so far occurred in Montilivi. The balance is therefore six victories for Girona and three for Sevilla in nine games without any draw having occurred.

García Pimienta has not had good experiences in his matches against Girona either, as he accumulates four defeats in four games against the rojiblancos (three with UD Las Palmas and one with Sevilla). Their teams have been able to score just one goal against Girona.