The Pole makes a comeback against the Norwegian and aims for the second Masters 1000 in his career after Miami 2021, won against Sinner in the final

With a comeback victory the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, seeded number 8, flies to the final in Montreal will have the chance to win the second 1000 title of his career, after the success in Miami in 2021, where he got the better of Jannik Sinner. A not bad booty, in case of success, for this 25 year old from Wrocław, always underestimated tennis player, not exactly spectacular on the pitch and far from being a champion, but with the great advantage of being found often and willingly in the right place at the right time , unlike many of his colleagues who never manage to take advantage of opportunities.

Favorite – Craig Boynton’s pupil, on the other hand, does: when there is a massacre of seeds and the board opens, he slips into the free spaces with dexterity. Hurkacz once again did the same, without too many frills: after ending Nick Kyrgios’ winning streak in the quarters, he beat the Norwegian Casper Ruud, seeded number 4, with a score of 5-7 6-3 6 -2. The Pole, semi-finalist of Wimbledon in 2021, where he lost to Berrettini, is now waiting for the winner of the other match, between Pablo Carreno-Busta (23) and Daniel Evans (39): however it goes, he will be the favorite. See also On penalties, Santos eliminates Mirassol and goes to the Copinha semifinals

In Cincinnati – The qualifications of the next ATP 1000 are also being disputed in Cincinnati, on stage from tomorrow, and Lorenzo Sonego, number 55 ATP and fifth seeded on the board, is one step away from the main draw: the Turin-born in fact defeated 7-5 6 -2 the Australian John Millman, number 93 in the world ranking. Sonego will now have to deal with the American Klahn. Fabio Fognini also did well, also with a victory from the main draw: the Ligurian defeated the Korean Kwon in three sets (5-7 6-4 7-6), and today he will meet the American Giron.

August 14, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 01:42)

