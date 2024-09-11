On October 7, 2024, the manga of Hunter x Hunter will return to Shuēisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, after two hiatuses that we thought would no longer be a good time for one of the magazine’s most important serializations to return. The most interesting thing is that it returns at the perfect time, now that the publisher fired My Hero Academia and is about to close the delivery of Jujutsu KaisenThere are closings of cycles, but also beginnings of others, in this case resumption.

Hunter x Hunter It is one of the star shonen and comes from the ink of the author of Yu Yu Hakusho. Coming back this Fall 2024, with flexible delivery that won’t require the author to submit weekly!

The return of Hunter x Hunter It comes with the 38th compiled volume of the manga.this installment received special promos, as well as a sort of teaser that lasts 86 seconds (1 minute and 26 seconds) that lets us know better the origins of The Phantom Troupe.

The video introduces us to the characters in the classic manga style that, accompanied by an intense melody, allows us to delve into a very chilling essence of Hunter x Hunter. We can appreciate the cast and qualify their return, it seems that there are still many unexpected things that will happen, Gon’s path has just begun.

Where can I read Hunter x Hunter?

Hunter x Hunter It is a manga written by Yoshihiro Togashi, it is an original installment of Shuēisha, so you can read the story on their legal web portal that translates and edits the story. Check it out here.

The last chapter was published on December 22, 2024. It is number 400 and was titled “Secrecy”.

Please note that free reading on the portal only allows the first and last three episodes.

