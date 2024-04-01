In a shocking event that has shocked the community of Jardim Itaguaçu 2, in Campinas (SP), the security camera of a winery captured the last moments of little Kevelin Sofía Pereirabarely 10 years old, before his disappearance.

This tragic episode culminated with the discovery of the girl's body on Saturday morning at a construction site near her home, carried out by a worker who came to work. The authorities detained an individual, who, according to the Civil Police, confessed to the crime.

The exclusive images obtained by 'EPTV', a subsidiary of 'Globo', show Kevelin arriving at the store at approximately 11:11 a.m. on Friday March 29, located just 100 meters from his residence.

The little girl carries a returnable bottle of soda and proceeds to make her purchase. It is captured making the contactless payment, using a card, before leaving the establishment with your drink.

The arrest and confession



The Civil Police reported that a 32-year-old manarrested as a suspect in the abuse and murder of the girl, confessed his participation in the crime.

This individual was accused of rape of a vulnerable person and aggravated homicide.

Fernando Silva dos Santos, thus identified, provided key details to authorities, including the location of the girl's clothing and the object used to commit the homicide.

Suspected of abusing and killing children in Campinas had already been convicted of statutory rape, police say

Kevelin Sofia Pereira, 10 years old, had disappeared in the sixth grade, after leaving home to buy coolant, and her body was found this Saturday, with signs of sexual violence. pic.twitter.com/23sG8Hw3dU — 🦅 ✞ (@Spacelibertar) April 1, 2024 html:

It is even more alarming to know that this individual had a criminal record, having previously been convicted of rape in Sumaré (SP) in March 2017. After serving his sentence in the Sorocaba Penitentiary (SP), It was under an open regime since 2021.

The moment of disappearance



On Friday night, March 29, the girl's mother had filed a report about her disappearance. According to her testimony, Kevelin left her house around 11 a.m. on Friday to buy a soda at the neighboring storebut he never returned.

The credit card he had with him was also not found. After his disappearance, family and neighbors launched a search campaign on social networks.

The little girl's body was found on Sebastião Machado Street, in the same neighborhood where she lived, triggering a mobilization of the Military Police and the Fire Department.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Homicide and Personal Protection Police Station (DHPP) by Deic Campinas.

