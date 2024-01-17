The former Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski went on hunger strike about a week ago when he entered prison. A court has now ordered force feeding. Kaminski sees himself as a political prisoner.

Posters with images of imprisoned members of Poland's former right-wing government are displayed during a session in the lower house of the Polish parliament in Warsaw. Image: AP

Dhe judiciary in Poland is taking action against the hunger strike of former Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski. A court has ordered the imprisoned politician to be force-fed, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He found out about it from Kaminski's wife. Exactly which court it was remained unclear at first. Duda called on Justice Minister Adam Bodnar to end the prison sentences of Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik. “He can do that at any time.”

The member of the former ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) is protesting against his prison sentence with a hunger strike. He sees himself as a political prisoner. The conviction of Kaminski and his deputy Maciej Wasik followed a year-long dispute. President Duda granted Kaminski amnesty in 2015, making his promotion to Interior Minister possible. Kaminski had previously been convicted of abuse of power as head of Poland's anti-corruption agency. The judges found it proven that he had illegally used decoys during investigations.

Poland's highest court ruled last year that the case had to be reopened. Kaminski and Wasik were subsequently sentenced to two years in prison. On January 9, police spectacularly arrested them in the presidential palace and took them to prison. Both politicians belong to the PiS party, which Duda belonged to before taking over the presidency.