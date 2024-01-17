Samsung unveiled the S24 series of its Galaxy smartphone lineup, which includes the models Galaxy S24 Ultra Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, with a particular focus on integration with the artificial intelligence used to optimize many functions: “from the ability to communicate without barriers with intelligent translations of texts and calls, to maximizing creative freedom with Galaxy's ProVisual Engine, to defining a new search standard that will change the way users Galaxy discover the world around them.”

AI features

The new Galaxy S24

“The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection to the world around us and kicks off the next decade of mobile innovation,” explained TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy AI builds on our heritage of innovation and our deep understanding of how people use their smartphones. We're excited to see how users around the world can enhance their daily lives by discovering endless new possibilities with Galaxy AI”.

Galaxy AI is designed to improve every aspect of smartphones, especially those related to communication. In particular, it will allow you to talk to people from other countries by translating in real time (Live translation) bidirectionally, without the need for third-party applications. With With Interpreter, however, “live conversations can be instantly translated and displayed on a split screen, so the interlocutors, facing each other, can read a verbatim transcript of what the other person said.” Note that it does not need a connection to work.

Galaxy S24 is all about AI

Chat Assistant, on the other hand, will help you compose messages and maintain the tone of the conversation according to the chosen linguistic register. “The AI ​​built into the Samsung keyboard can also translate messages, emails and more into 13 languages ​​in real time.”

Android Auto provides automatic summaries of incoming messages, suggesting the most suitable responses. Useful while you are driving. Notes Assistant helps you stay organized by providing a summary of your scheduled tasks and giving you tools to create note-taking templates so they're easy to find. Finally, Transcription Assistant is an advanced voice dictation software.

The Galaxy S24 also introduces the ProVisual Engine suite, powered by photography AI that optimizes creativity. The Quad Tele system of the Ultra version offers 5x optical zoom and up to 100x clear images thanks to Adaptive Pixel. The Nightography function improves brightness in low light conditions. AI editing tools enable advanced image editing.

Searches will also be smarter

The device is powered by the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with adaptive refresh rates from 1-120Hz for efficient performance. Hardware and software improvements make gaming more powerful, with ray tracing for extremely realistic visuals. The bright display reaches 2,600 nits, with improvements to the Gorilla Armor for greater durability.

Artificial intelligence will help you even in the most desperate situations

Security is enhanced by Samsung Knoxoffering control over the use of AI data.

The Galaxy S24 series also promotes sustainability with recycled materials and recycled cobalt and rare earth components. Samsung promises 4 generations of OS updates and 7 years of security updates.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a titanium frame, while the overall design focuses on precision and elegance. Samsung emphasizes its environmental commitment through UL ECOLOGO certification.