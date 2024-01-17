Samsung unveiled the S24 series of its Galaxy smartphone lineup, which includes the models Galaxy S24 UltraGalaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, with a particular focus on integration with theartificial intelligenceused to optimize many functions: “from the ability to communicate without barriers with intelligent translations of texts and calls, to maximizing creative freedom with Galaxy's ProVisual Engine, to defining a new search standard that will change the way users Galaxy discover the world around them.”
AI features
“The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection to the world around us and kicks off the next decade of mobile innovation,” explained TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy AI builds on our heritage of innovation and our deep understanding of how people use their smartphones. We're excited to see how users around the world can enhance their daily lives by discovering endless new possibilities with Galaxy AI”.
Galaxy AI is designed to improve every aspect of smartphones, especially those related to communication. In particular, it will allow you to talk to people from other countries by translating in real time (Live translation) bidirectionally, without the need for third-party applications. With With Interpreter, however, “live conversations can be instantly translated and displayed on a split screen, so the interlocutors, facing each other, can read a verbatim transcript of what the other person said.” Note that it does not need a connection to work.
Chat Assistant, on the other hand, will help you compose messages and maintain the tone of the conversation according to the chosen linguistic register. “The AI built into the Samsung keyboard can also translate messages, emails and more into 13 languages in real time.”
Android Auto provides automatic summaries of incoming messages, suggesting the most suitable responses. Useful while you are driving. Notes Assistant helps you stay organized by providing a summary of your scheduled tasks and giving you tools to create note-taking templates so they're easy to find. Finally, Transcription Assistant is an advanced voice dictation software.
The Galaxy S24 also introduces the ProVisual Engine suite, powered by photography AI that optimizes creativity. The Quad Tele system of the Ultra version offers 5x optical zoom and up to 100x clear images thanks to Adaptive Pixel. The Nightography function improves brightness in low light conditions. AI editing tools enable advanced image editing.
The device is powered by the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with adaptive refresh rates from 1-120Hz for efficient performance. Hardware and software improvements make gaming more powerful, with ray tracing for extremely realistic visuals. The bright display reaches 2,600 nits, with improvements to the Gorilla Armor for greater durability.
Security is enhanced by Samsung Knoxoffering control over the use of AI data.
The Galaxy S24 series also promotes sustainability with recycled materials and recycled cobalt and rare earth components. Samsung promises 4 generations of OS updates and 7 years of security updates.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a titanium frame, while the overall design focuses on precision and elegance. Samsung emphasizes its environmental commitment through UL ECOLOGO certification.
Availability and prices
The hue from the 24 series are inspired by minerals. So:
Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in colors[32] Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow, while the colors of Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 are Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. All three models will have colors that can only be purchased online.
Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 will be available globally starting January 17, with delivery on January 24. Let's see the prices of the Italian market:
Galaxy S24
in the 8GB + 128GB version at a recommended price of €929
in the 8GB + 256GB version at a recommended price of €989
Galaxy S24+
in the 12GB + 256GB version at a recommended price of €1,189
in the 12GB + 512GB version at a recommended price of €1,309
Galaxy S24 Ultra: in the 12GB + 256GB version at a recommended price of €1,499
in the 12GB + 512GB version at a recommended price of €1,619
in the 12GB + 1TB version at a recommended price of €1,859
Furthermore, by purchasing one of the three models from 17 January to 30 January 2024 from operators and online retailers and on the Samsung.com website, it will be possible to double the storage space:
Galaxy S24 Ultra 1TB for the price of Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB
Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB at the price of Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB
Galaxy S24+ 512GB for the price of Galaxy S24+ 256GB
Galaxy S24 256GB for the price of Galaxy S24 128GB
Finally, by purchasing a Galaxy S24 from 17 to 30 January 2024 it will be possible to have a supervaluation of your used one.
€100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+
€50 on Galaxy S24.
