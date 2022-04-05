Wednesday, April 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hungary | At least five people have died in a collision between a platform car and a train in Hungary

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In addition, at least 10 people have been injured.

At least five people have died in a collision between a platform car and a train in southern Hungary.

The car drove early on Tuesday morning onto the train tracks, causing several train carriages to derail. Hungarian police say at least 10 people have been injured in addition to the deaths.

According to news agencies, the pickup truck was driving on the tracks at the level crossing. Hungarian state rail traffic According to MAV, the car was driven on the tracks at the intersection despite a warning light.

On the train According to MAV, there were 22 passengers, mostly commuters.

The accident took place in southern Hungary near the Hungarian-Serbian border.

#Hungary #people #died #collision #platform #car #train #Hungary

See also  Ukraine wants to receive compensation with defensive weapons for a nuclear arsenal
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Peru: curfew decreed in Lima due to stoppage of transporters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.