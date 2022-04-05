Hungary | At least five people have died in a collision between a platform car and a train in Hungary

In addition, at least 10 people have been injured.

At least five people have died in a collision between a platform car and a train in southern Hungary.

The car drove early on Tuesday morning onto the train tracks, causing several train carriages to derail. Hungarian police say at least 10 people have been injured in addition to the deaths.

According to news agencies, the pickup truck was driving on the tracks at the level crossing. Hungarian state rail traffic According to MAV, the car was driven on the tracks at the intersection despite a warning light.

On the train According to MAV, there were 22 passengers, mostly commuters.

The accident took place in southern Hungary near the Hungarian-Serbian border.