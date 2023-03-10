Hungarian Prime Minister Orban called for a review of relations with Russia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban admitted that Budapest will have to reconsider its relationship with Moscow after the end of the conflict in Ukraine. About it informs Bloomberg agency.

According to the politician, the revision of contacts with Russia in the field of foreign policy and economics may occur against the backdrop of “changes in geopolitical realities.”

Orban also pointed to the need to restore Russian-European relations after the end of the conflict, however, according to him, “this is far from reality.”

“That is why Hungary needs to think carefully about what kind of relationship we can establish and maintain with Russia in the field of foreign policy and economy in the next 10-15 years,” Orban stressed. At the same time, the Hungarian prime minister stressed that Budapest is interested in maintaining ties with Moscow, including because of “energy dependence.”

Earlier, Orban said he did not believe in the imminent restoration of economic ties between the European Union (EU) and Russia. According to him, European countries are undergoing a coordinated restructuring of power. “The first step was the separation of the European economy from the Russian one,” Orban said, noting that the restoration of relations between Moscow and Brussels “would be desirable,” but he himself does not believe in this.