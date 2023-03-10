Since January, millions of people have taken to the streets across France to protest against the pension reform plans of the Emmanuel Macron government. Women have been making their voices heard in recent months, since if approved, the retirement age would increase from 62 to 64 years. In addition, the discontent is growing because women’s pensions are 40 percent lower than men’s, which has revealed a lifetime of inequality in France.

