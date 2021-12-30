About four hundred people gathered around half past nine at the intersection of Witboomstraat. There were two scrap cars on fire. There were also fireworks.
At around 11:30 p.m., two more cars were set on fire. The day before, two cars went up in flames, with many spectators also present.
The intersection between the Witboomstraat and the Van der Loostraat in Veen is a place where scrap cars are set on fire every year in the run-up to New Year’s Eve. Several residents are ready.
#Hundreds #people #burning #scrap #cars #infamous #Brabant #intersection
Leave a Reply