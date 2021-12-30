Legendary and Warner Bros’ fourth film, Godzilla vs Kong, premiered in March 2021, prompting fans to share on social media which Titan they were supporting. The film, which underwent more than one change in its release date, saw 2021 as the year its arrival in theaters and at HBO Max became a reality.

In that month, fans of the Titans were not only in favor of the film, but of the Monsterverse as a saga of films that they should support. Despite the pandemic, the box office accompanied the film and that was thanked by director Adam Wingard, who through social networks welcomed the support of the fans. Godzilla vs. Kong raised a total of US $ 467.8 million.

A trailer and a scene that fascinated the fans

With screams, jumps and more than one surprised face, followers of the Titans could not hide their happiness when they saw the images of one of the most anticipated encounters in Hollywood. The first scene that was revealed, where Kong beats up Godzilla, impressed everyone.

According to the Fandom portal, the official trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong was positioned as one of the most watched in the history of cinema, only surpassed by those of Avengers: infinity war and Endgame.

Who won in Godzilla vs. Kong?

With Godzilla battling Mechagodzilla to no avail, the Titan was on the brink of defeat. For his part, Kong was revived by Lind using one of the Apex items. In the scene we see that he entered the battle against the robotic titan after Jia told him that Godzilla was not an enemy.

With Mechagodzilla having enough energy to take down the two Titans, Josh cut the circuits for his controls and his opponents seized the moment. Godzilla charged Kong’s ax with atomic breath and Kong destroyed Mechagodzilla by ripping off his head.

After this, the world was saved, Godzilla returned to the ocean and Kong ruled his new home on the hollow Earth. Was there a winner? We can say that it was Godzilla, a titan who used his power to help Kong, although some fans insisted that it was a draw.

What did we see in Godzilla vs. Kong?

Godzilla vs. Kong showed us the biggest showdown between the two icons of the Monsterverse: the giant reptile and the huge primate.

The synopsis presented us with the following plot: “At a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s struggle for its future places Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet engage in a spectacular battle. “