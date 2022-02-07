For four days, the world held its breath for the toddler. He even breathed a sigh of relief on Saturday evening. More than 100 hours after the five-year-old boy fell into a deep water well in Morocco, rescuers were able to free the child. But seven minutes after Rayan was taken out of the well to loud applause, word came that the toddler had not survived.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported us. And I accept what Allah has given and taken,” said the heartbroken father of the boy Khalid Agoram. Together with his wife Wassima, he had not left the well for a second in all that time.

A cousin said that Rayan’s body was first taken to a military hospital in the capital Rabat. An autopsy was probably performed there, although nothing has been officially released. King Mohammed VI has called the parents to convey his condolences.