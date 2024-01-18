Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker started a new development studio : Hundred Star Games . The two are among the founders of Rocksteady the software house behind the Batman: Arkham series and the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Rocksteady is about to release a new game

Apparently Hundred Star Games already has a staff of twenty-five developers and aims to expand to a maximum of one hundred, to remain as sustainable as possible. The team is made up of industry veterans and emerging talents and, presumably, a first game is already in the works.

The newspaper discovered the news Polygon, which found Hill and Walker listed as directors of Hundred Star Games, a games start-up based in East London. He also discovered that many of the first employees are themselves ex-Rocksteady, who evidently followed their colleagues into the new adventure. Some of them are actually not yet within the company, but the fact that they left Rocksteady for a new unknown studio makes it clear what their destination was.

In fact, the company is already almost a year old, as it was incorporated on February 21, 2023, so it has had time to find employees.

Hill and Walker had left Rocksteady in 2022, at the end of the development of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, after spending more than eighteen years within the company. Hill was the creative director of the studio, while Walker was the director of the entire studio. The farewell seems to have been friendly, with the two having announced the beginning of a new adventure.