The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the sponsors of the first round of the “Emirates Award for Leadership in the Labor Market” have reached 27, to date, from the largest private sector companies and national institutions in the country.

The award approved by the Council of Ministers aims to enhance the competitiveness of the labor market, increase its productivity and efficiency, honor outstanding practices in the field of work environment, protect and stimulate labor rights, and enhance the level of well-being and quality of life of the workforce in private sector establishments.

The award is supported by sponsors in the diamond category, Damac Properties, platinum sponsor Emirates NBD Group and du company, as well as gold, silver and bronze sponsors and media partners.

Noura Al Marzouqi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Policies and Strategy, said: “Developing the work system in the country in an integrated manner is at the top of the priorities of the wise leadership, and this development includes all aspects related to upgrading the work system, including promoting innovation, honoring creative individuals and companies, and consecrating a culture Excellence to ensure leadership in the labor market in the UAE and increase its ability to attract the most important minds and competencies to contribute to supporting the sustainable development process in the country.

She praised the award’s sponsors from the private sector companies and national institutions, considering that their support for the award confirms the extent of their social responsibility and their awareness of their role as partners of the Ministry in promoting excellence, creativity and innovation in the UAE labor market, which contributes to improving its efficiency and competitiveness.

For his part, Hussain Sajwani, founder and chairman of Damac Properties, the diamond sponsor of the award, said that the objectives of the award are in line with the objectives of Damac, which appreciates the great role of employees and workers, who have contributed over the past decades to the success of the company, which in turn has contributed since its inception in the march of Development and urban development of the state, and it was an active partner in it, with the active participation of the labor force.

He added that the vision of the wise leadership to achieve economic growth in light of the stimulating and sustainable environment for business in the country was and still is the cornerstone of what Damac has achieved in terms of leadership in its business at the local and global levels, indicating: “The company’s social responsibility requires us to contribute to supporting government directions and initiatives.” Its success leads to more growth and sustainability in the business environment, which reflects positively on the company’s business, the well-being of its employees and its global competitiveness.

For his part, Fahd Al-Hassawi, CEO of du, the platinum sponsor of the award, said: “The telecommunications sector in the country is a major partner in supporting the plans and efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to achieve a competitive labor market that is possible for citizens and capable of attracting the most important international talents and minds. Today, we see that The partnership with the Ministry extends to many aspects, including support for Emiratisation, as many Emiratis working in the company occupy leadership positions, and actively contribute to drawing up the company’s strategy, leading it towards achieving its goals, and enhancing their contribution to the local product.

He added: “du’s sponsorship of the award is an affirmation of our commitment to support the Ministry’s efforts aimed at the continuous development of the labor market in the UAE, and we look forward to strengthening cooperation in various fields that serve the achievement of our common goals in this field.” In turn, Iman Abdul Razzaq, Chief Human Resources Officer at Emirates NBD Group, Platinum Sponsor of the Award, said: “Social responsibility is a well-established culture for us and in the banking sector in general, which achieves the highest results of growth and development supported by a stable work environment, and we believe that the system The economic sector in the country in all its legislative and regulatory aspects, and government decisions in protecting the financial sector, reflect the extent of interest and care from the wise leadership in the country that provides support to the financial sector, and directs it continuously to achieve these results.

She pointed out that contributing to innovative government initiatives that support the horizon of excellence and the attractiveness of the business sector is considered a continuous approach for the bank, based on its belief that the growth and leadership of the business sector comes as a result of the integrated work environment, in which establishments and workers represent its main pillar.

The Emirates Award for Leadership in the Labor Market is divided into three main categories: the “Enterprises” category, which honors the leading establishments in the field of the labor market, which have contributed to the management of labor relations in an outstanding manner, and the “Employment” category, which aims to appreciate the contributions of the distinguished workforce in the service of work and society in the country. Emirates, and the “Business Services Partners” category, which contributed to the development of leading labor market practices.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation receives nomination applications for the award in its three categories through the award’s website, riyada.mohre.gov.ae, until August 31.