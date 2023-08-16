Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2023 – 7:07 am

A failure in the national electrical system caused a blackout that hit 25 states and the Federal District this Tuesday, the 15th. According to the government’s own estimate, it affected a third of Brazilian consumers. The blackout, which lasted about six hours in some cities, was more intense in the North and Northeast. Only Roraima, which is not yet connected to the system, did not register any problems.

The causes of the blackout have not yet been officially determined, and information is that the National Electric System Operator (ONS), responsible for coordinating and controlling the energy generation and transmission sectors in the country, will present a report within 48 hours. However, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, stated that the investigations will have the participation of the Federal Police and the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin).

“The only motivation that leads us to ask that the Ministry of Justice, through the Federal Police, also participate in the investigation of what happened is the sensitivity of the national electricity sector. With this sector, we cannot compromise on security. There is no light indication of responsibility on our part”, he said. At the beginning of the year, the PF investigated cases of sabotage of transmission towers in Paraná and Rondônia.

Silveira said that the blackout has nothing to do with energy supply or the security of the system. He also denied planning problems – “unlike the event two years ago, in which, due to lack of planning, we were on the brink of collapse of the Brazilian electrical system”. The minister repeated that events like yesterday’s are “extremely rare”, and a contingency planned by the ONS managed to “minimize the load on the South, Southeast and Midwest regions so that there was no total interruption”.

Eletrobras

According to the minister, the most recent ONS report points out that the only event that could be related to the blackout was the one that occurred on Chesf’s transmission line in Ceará. The company is a subsidiary of Eletrobras. In the interview, however, Silveira did not mention the name of the company in order, according to him, not to “outsource responsibilities” – although he made several references to Eletrobras at other times, and stated that the privatization of the company did “very bad” for the “harmony ” of the Brazilian electrical system.

“I don’t want to outsource responsibility to private companies. It is our responsibility to give answers to Brazilian men and women. What we must do is to strengthen ourselves more and more, hence my criticism of the privatization of Eletrobras.”

Throughout the day, specialists raised the possibility that the blackout was related to the increase in intermittent generation sources – such as solar photovoltaic and wind – in the country’s electricity matrix. “The system has to improve and adapt to clean and renewable energies. The fact is that they are fundamental and essential for the energy transition”, said Silveira.

Blackout affects schools, transport and hospitals

The blackout that interrupted the supply of energy in all regions of the country yesterday caused disruption to public transport in several capitals throughout the morning, where there were also traffic problems due to the shutdown of traffic lights. Schools suspended classes and health units and hospitals had to reschedule appointments. Businesses and homes were also without power.

In São Paulo, one of the most affected services was the subway, which had five lines damaged. Line 4-Yellow operated, between 8:30 am and 9:25 am, with reduced speed and longer train intervals between stations, which resulted in crowded platforms with passengers waiting for transportation.

“Power was restored gradually, being fully normalized in Rio de Janeiro at 8:48 am and, in São Paulo, at 9:20 am”, informed Enel, the energy distribution company in these states, in addition to Ceará, where the supply was only restored at 12:14.

In Fortaleza, residents complained about completely off traffic lights in the morning. Homes and commercial establishments were also affected by the power outage.

The blackout also affected the entire state of Bahia and caused passengers on the subway in the capital, Salvador, and in the city of Lauro de Freitas to abandon trains and walk along the tracks. The system was inoperative and half of the State of Bahia remained without electricity at least until the beginning of the afternoon.

amazon

According to the Municipal Health Department of Manaus, some Basic Health Units (UBSs) that do not have generators had to reschedule exams and consultations. All 502 schools in Manaus were impacted and students were dismissed at 9:30 am.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.