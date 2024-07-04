Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation provides a package of smart and innovative services to customers, within a comprehensive vision to enhance the competitiveness of the labor market, provide the best services to customers, and increase their level of happiness in dealing with the Ministry.

The Ministry continues its efforts to develop a system of smart services for customers, which includes more than 100 services available through the Ministry’s website and smart application around the clock, and is characterised by the highest standards of security and reliability, in line with the government’s directions towards digital transformation and achieving the “UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence”, and facilitating and enhancing the flexibility of doing business.

The Ministry was able to complete more than 20 million smart transactions during 2023, and the number of its users reached more than 3.3 million customers.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation provides 14 smart and digital channels to the Ministry’s customers through the “Tawasul System”, which include the call center 600590000, the “WhatsApp” service, the live chat service via the website and smart application, and the email [email protected], in addition to the “Tawasul” platform in the offices of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which allows video and audio calls with customers, the “Customer Voice” system, and the “Customer First” forum within the Customer Council.

It also extends to include the Ministry’s social media accounts @mohre_uae, the automated interactive response system, awareness notifications for employers and employees, the monthly account statement service for establishments, the video calling service, the technical support service, and the distinguished preferential service that was recently launched for the Ministry’s clients.

The “Tawasul System” is based on a unified and secure technological structure and advanced mechanisms that ensure transparency and privacy, achieve customer satisfaction and happiness, keep pace with future trends, and meet the requirements and directions of the UAE government for future services.

The Ministry stated that the most important smart services available on the channels and means of providing electronic and smart services are issuing or renewing an employment contract, issuing a new contract permit, issuing an establishment record, updating an establishment record, cancelling an employment permit and contract, as well as registering labor complaints, in addition to requesting a grievance from the customer and requesting registration of a worker’s absence from work.

She pointed out that the Ministry’s services can be obtained at any time and wherever the public is located through its website and transactions can be completed with ease and convenience.

The Ministry explained that it provides a diverse system of communication methods that includes a package of channels and initiatives to enhance the Ministry’s communication with the public, through a unified and secure technological infrastructure that includes modern technological means and smart phone applications, serving the aspirations of the customers, and enabling the labor market and business environment to keep pace with successive developments, in response to the government’s requirements and directions.

The level of demand for the Ministry’s digital services indicates the extent to which they are compatible with the requirements and needs of customers, and the level of reliability and ease achieved by providing services, which increases their levels of happiness and satisfaction, and enhances the concept of commitment to providing transactions and fulfilling them on time, within levels of efficiency, excellence and competitiveness.

The Ministry affirmed that it is continuing to implement its strategy aimed at providing the best services to customers by developing and expanding its integrated digital services and governance, and striving to provide more comprehensive and integrated digital services with partner entities to provide distinguished services that are easier, achieve the standards of digital transformation and are in line with the country’s accelerating trends in this field, which are supported by the infrastructure equipped to meet the requirements and launch smart digital services, which achieves the UAE’s leadership in the field and enhances its position as the best place to live and work in the world.

The Ministry has enhanced its efforts to adopt and launch smart services, and rely on them to achieve better communication with customers, facilitate the provision of services, report complaints, submit suggestions and inquiries, and provide information to customers about means of complying with new legislation and requirements in the labor market.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation warned customers and the public against suspicious calls or messages, indicating the possibility of receiving text messages claiming to be from official entities, requesting that the user’s data be updated and provided with a temporary passcode (OTP).

She stressed that official authorities do not ask customers to update their data via text messages or phone calls.