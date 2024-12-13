Ten years later, Carlos Coll had the Spanish anthem played again at the short course World Championships, after winning the gold medal this Friday in the 200 breaststroke final of the World Championships held in Budapest.

Coll, who set a time of 2:01.55 minutes, a new Spanish record, was 33 hundredths ahead of the Russian Kiril Prigoda, who achieved silver with a mark of 2:01.88.

The Japanese Yamato Fukasawa completed the podium who won the bronze medal with a time of 2:02.01 minutes. With his exhibition, the Catalan achieves the Spanish record, and becomes the first Spanish medalist in short course since Mireia Belmonte in 2014.

Likewise, it also becomes the first ever Spanish men’s gold medal in short course. Furthermore, at 6:59 p.m. another final awaits, the of the 100 styles, which he arrives with the fourth best time.