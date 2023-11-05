His professional colleagues define him as “the Almodóvar of advertising” for his talent and fame within the sector. In fact, some of the best-known advertising campaigns of recent years have come from his signature. Jordi Rosàs came to marketing and advertising “by chance” after studying Economics because his future was to continue the family business. After winning the Great Efficiency Prize awarded by the Spanish Association of Advertisers (AEA) a few days ago for his Cupra campaign, the founder of &Rosàs recognizes that it is a “very vocational” profession that requires many sacrifices.

–How has the way of advertising changed in recent years?

–Last century, agencies began to work from the product, seeking the benefits of the company. Today, with the digital world, we always begin to explore from the consumer, who we are going to talk to in order to be able to tell them things better, so that they listen to us and accept us. The way of advertising changes completely when you start thinking about the consumer you are targeting rather than the product you are going to sell.

–And how different are the consumers they target?

–There is a total fragmentation of audiences, how to achieve notoriety is completely different than before. Now if they don’t know you they don’t consider you, if they don’t consider you they don’t visit you and if they don’t visit you they don’t buy from you. It is something that the media agency and the creative agency have to work on so that people want to see you. The most rational thing is to make short pieces, but at the same time short pieces are not going to impact you. It’s complicated. And the second big change is how to approach the construction of messages. At the end of the last century, with mass media such as television, there was little to do to sell, there was less supply than demand. On the other hand, now we live in a society where there is much more supply than demand, so the most important thing is to work on a brand image, work on a personality for the brand, so that the consumer takes you more into account. In a digital world the power lies with the consumer, he decides if he sees you, if he doesn’t see you, if he rejects you or comes looking for you. Nowadays you don’t sell a product, they have to come buy it from you.

–In a world taken over by social networks, how is conventional advertising combined with ‘influencers’?

–In an environment of such fragmentation, we defend the importance of having a voice and a tone because it will give you consistency as a brand. It must be taken into account that obviously the production part, the realization of the audiovisuals, will have a different format on each platform and that material must be produced beyond the classic TV spot. But the part of social networks and ‘influencers’ escapes the advertising agency because they work with other budgets and agencies are not so competitive. The important thing is that the ‘influencer’ respects the brand image that has been created.

–So publicists and influencers work completely separately?

–Yes, it usually ends up separating. There are brands that hire them directly, we at & – the collective brand that brings together six Vocento agencies – have ‘influencer’ agencies and it is much better because you ensure that the brand code is respected.

–Where is the advertising sector going in the midst of all this panorama?

–At the agency level there will be more and more large companies, but other more strategic ones tailored to the advertiser will also emerge to work on the more qualitative part. Artificial intelligence will impact first at a volume and more mechanical level, but later it can even impact the qualitative part of our business. Of course, I defend that human beings need stories well told by a human being.

–What is your star project?

–Cupra’s is the largest and most ambitious project that we have encountered and any agency has ever been able to find. It was about building a car brand from scratch at a time when the industry is so questioned. It’s working very well. It all starts with the consumer, Cupra was very clear about who it wanted to speak to, which is the people who like the world of driving and identify with a brand that has a point of view similar to theirs. Seat made the decision to fly the Cupra brand alone because they considered that it would be more profitable and would allow them to better defend themselves against the coming competition, especially in the Asian markets. Great advertising campaigns are a process of months or even years of work.

When ideas arise



–In a sector like advertising that requires so much teamwork, how did the business function during the pandemic?

–I am a great defender that there has to be friction. Creativity is achieved with many opinions from many departments contrasting each other. During the pandemic this became very complicated because it was all by videoconference, so as soon as the doors opened a little, the vast majority of the team chose to come to the agency, something that gave us an advantage over other multinationals whose policy was for them to stay. in their homes for as long as possible.

–The world is also changing towards jobs that allow for more and more work-life balance. In the case of advertising, how is it achieved?

–This is a very vocational job, but it can be reconciled, I myself have four children. At the agency we support that it can be reconciled, but sometimes it is inevitable to take your work home because ideas can appear at any time and there are times when I have had to write down some while at home. Of course there are tools so that people can reconcile, increasingly, although I admit that it is difficult as in any profession that is vocational.