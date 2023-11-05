Milan-Udinese 0-1, Pereyra sinks the Devil. Pioli: “Whistles deserved”

Milan collapses at home against Udinese (a goal from Pereyra decides on a penalty), failing to respond to Inter (2-1 at Atalanta), falling to within 6 of the Nerazzurri. A defeat that hurts for Stefano Pioli’s team, which continues its very dark streak that began after the break: ko at San Siro against Juventus (goal from Locatelli’s ex, but decisive deflection from Krunic), at the Parc des Princes in Paris against PSG (3-0), equal to Naples (after being ahead 2-0) and now this 0-1 in favor of the Friulians at San Siro which opens the Devil’s crisis.



At the end of the match, boos rained down from the stands and in particular from the Curva Sud. “The fans’ boos are right, especially towards me”, Stefano Pioli said to Sky. Then in the press room, answering a question, he reiterated the concept: “Tonight we deserve and I deserve the boos. Then I think they can’t wait to hug us again.” Meanwhile, Inter moves away: “We didn’t want this distance, but the championship is long”, the words of Stefano Pioli to Dazn.

Milan-Udinese slow motion. Marelli (Dazn): “Ebosele-Adli penalty should not have been whistled”

A bad evening for Milan and for the Rossoneri it was raining in the wet (literally, it was played in a downpour): the episode that changed the match was the penalty converted by Pereyra in the 62nd minute due to contact between Ebosele and Adli. A penalty that left many spectators perplexed at the time. Like them also the former referee Luca Marelliwho in his slow motion video live on Dazn, expressed all his doubts about the decision of the referee Sacchi: “A penalty that I don’t like and that shouldn’t have been called. What we are going to see is Adli’s risky intervention, but Adli’s foot lands in front of Ebosele’s right foot. Maybe it touches the tip, but too light contact. Why didn’t VAR intervene? Since there was minimal contact, assessed on the pitch by the referee, it was decided not to intervene.”

See also F1 | Sainz: "Pole blurred in the third sector, but I have step" Pereyra displaces Maignan with a penalty (photo Lapresse)



Milan, Pioli on Jovic

Jovic was bad, playing alongside Giroud from the first minute (however, the performance of Okafor who replaced the Serbian in the second half was certainly no better). “He’s a striker who’s good at blocking and distributing for others. In the first half we had to open them up a little more. It’s also the first game he’s played since the start and I don’t think we lost and played badly because of Jovic. . We all played badly today. Today we wanted to play with the two strikers and some things went well but many others much less well. The longer the match went on the more we lost confidence and quality.” Pioli’s words to Sky. And on the subject he explained to Dazn: “If I had had Pulisic and Chukwueze at my disposal I wouldn’t have changed anything. Having only Romero and no substitutions, I believed that putting two strikers close together could give us more solutions. Then I changed it because there was an opportunity to open their defense with Okafor.”

See also Colombia national team: discomfort due to controls at the airport in Venezuela Rafael Leao (photo Lapresse)



Milan, Theo Hernandez knocked out before Udinese. Pioli: “Blow to the ankle”. Krunic “annoyance”

Milan decimated by injuries. Against Udinese, in addition to the announced absentees (Sportiello, Kalulu, Kjaer and Pellegrino in defence, Pulisic and Chukwueze up front, obviously without counting Bennacer), Theo Hernandez was also added at the last moment: “Today was not a precautionary measure, he suffered a blow to his ankle yesterday and I hope that two or three days will be enough to recover”, Pioli explained to Dazn. Therefore the Rossoneri’s hope is to see Theo Hernandez back on the pitch on Tuesday against PSG in a Champions League match that is fundamental for the Rossoneri’s European destiny (Milan with 2 points, Borussia Dortmund-Newcastle with 4 and Paris Saint Germain with 6). At the end of the first half Krunic also came off (not very brilliant in the middle of the pitch) and Rade also had some small problems even if they don’t seem particularly serious: “He had a little annoyance. A bit of a nuisance, a bit of a warning, I preferred not to risk it”, the words of the AC Milan coach in the press room.

Milan-Udinese (0-1). Match scoreboard





The Udinese players celebrate after Pereyra’s goal (photo Lapresse)



Markers: 63′ Pereyra on penalty (U)

Milan (4-4-2): Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Florenzi; Musah (81′ Romero), Krunic (45′ Adli), Reijnders (67′ Loftus-Cheek), Leao; Giroud, Jovic (45′ Okafor). Available: Mirante, Nava, Pobega, Jimenez, Simic, Bartesaghi. All.: Pioli

Udinese (3-5-1-1): Silvestri; Perez, Bijol, Kabasele; Festy (84′ Ferreira), Samardzic (78′ Thauvin), Walace, Payero (72′ Lovric), Zemura (84′ Kamara); Pereyra; Success (84′ Lucca). Available: Okoye, Padelli, Masina, Guessand, Zarraga, Quina, Akè, Tikvic, Camara, Pafundi. All.: Cioffi

Referee: Sacks of Macerata



Ammonites: 19′ Krunic (M), 54′ Perez (U), 55′ Kabasele (U)



Recovery: 1′ 1Q, 8′ 2Q

Costacurta: “Milan? Flat performance against Udinese”

“It was a really flat performance against Udinese: today’s performance is much more worrying. In the offensive phase you have nothing. Luckily there is Leao who every now and then invents something”, the words of Billy Costacurta on Sky after Milan’s 1-0 defeat against the team coached by Cioffi.

Subscribe to the newsletter

