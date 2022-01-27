Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received in his office at the Ruler’s Court yesterday morning Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, who came to greet His Highness.. and exchanged His Highness and His Excellency Minister of State for Financial Affairs – during the meeting, talks about financial policies, the latest developments at the local level, the growth of the economy, investment, and the efficiency of government spending that contributed to the economic development in the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.