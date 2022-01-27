If you have run out of ideas for cook quickly but delicious you fish and you are thinking of substituting it in your diet, remember that this ingredient is extremely versatile and provides nutrients, vitamins and minerals such as phosphorus, that’s why we tell you one of the best easy recipes to be able to prepare it without worries accompanied by nopales in pasilla chili sauce. This recipe is for 6 portions and its degree of difficulty is easy.

Read more: 3 Healthy and quick salads to make at home, easy recipe

Ingredients to make fish with nopales and pasilla

White fish 6 slices

2 cloves of garlic

1 cup of water

Salt, pepper and lemon to taste

6 green tomatoes

6 pasilla chiles

6 Nopales without thorns

6 slices of white fish

2 tablespoons of oil

Preparation mode:

Wash the nopal, the chili, the tomato, remove the bones from the fish. Heat a griddle and toast the tomatoes along with the choles until they are charred, when they are ready remove from the griddle and let them cool. Roast the nopales in the same comal while the chilies and tomatoes are warm, when they are ready, remove from the heat and reserve. Remove the veins and seeds from the chiles and leave them soaking in warm water for 2 minutes, then blend them together with the tomato to make the sauce Add oil to a large frying pan and fry the sauce over medium heat for 5 minutes, then add the fish and water, season with salt and pepper to taste and boil for 15 minutes. Serve hot with lemon

Read more: How to make tofu with vegetables? Vegan and healthy recipe easy to make at home

Tips for this recipe:

You can decorate with coriander and onion

Replace the water in this recipe with fish broth

Accompany your favorite drink