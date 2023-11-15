In Las Vegas to return to the top-10

The Las Vegas Grand Prix of this weekend will constitute a real first for the world of Formula 1, ready to return to Nevada for the first time after 41 years on a track totally different from that of Caesars Palace. An event therefore much awaited by fans, despite some controversy over the organization and the entertainment which could prevail over sport, as well as the Haasready to dispute hers third home GP this season after those in Miami and Austin. The main objective of the American company is therefore to do well in front of the compatriot public, equivalent to a possible return to the points zone (the last time it happened in Singapore with Magnussen) which would allow the team to move away from thelast place in the Constructors’ standings and approach or exceed theAlfa Romeo, ahead by 4 points.

Hülkenberg realist

A significant weekend for both the team and the riders, starting with Nico Hülkenbergmotivated to return to the top-10 after the 12th place achieved in Brazil: “We’ve been talking about this event all year, so I’m happy that it’s finally time to race in Las Vegas – he has declared – it’s another home race for the team and they are eager to achieve a good result for us and for our fans. It will be tough, but you have to be ready to bet in Sin City! No driver will have thoroughly prepared for this race, so the tests will be important. I don’t usually do a trail walk, so let’s see if I’ll do one here, which could be a unique way to see all the attractions of the Las Vegas strip. For a race weekend it will be unique to run at such low temperatures, so we’ll have to see how easy it will be to warm up the tires. In Miami there was another level of activity and interest, while Austin feels like the home of Formula 1 in America, having been racing there for a long time. They each have a different vibe, so I’m excited to see how Las Vegas fits into our US tour.”

Magnussen’s most awaited event

Las Vegas is very intriguing Kevin Magnussen who, in addition to the points zone, will want to forget the last tests in Mexico and Brazil, both characterized by accidents which also pushed the Race Direction to display the red flag: “The Las Vegas Grand Prix It’s the most anticipated race of my lifeit’s extremely exciting – commented – for me as a driver and for Formula 1 as a sport, we can’t wait to see what this race will be like. We know that this track will be very particular, with all its long straights, and we will keep an eye on them weather forecast to see how cold it will be, why it could be a real challenge for everyone. All in all, it’s very exciting! Before Brazil, I have to say that I didn’t know much about the track, but since I’ve been on the simulator. After Brazil I immediately focused on Las Vegas, learning about the track and all the corners. I can’t wait to experience the Las Vegas street circuit in person. If it’s that cold at night, it will be very difficult to get the tires up to temperature. We could see a bit of a show: it’s all about getting the tires up to temperature. Downforce helps in this regard, so let’s see how it goes. I think the US races are special, they are the new races of the sport. In some ways, the sport is new in the United States and they do it differently here. It’s more of a show and there’s a special atmosphere here. Being the only American team, there is more pressure to do well, which is good, and when we manage to score the points in these races, it is very satisfying.”