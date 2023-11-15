Formula 1 warm up for what will be the penultimate Big prize it’s from the season. Las Vegas, ‘Sin City’, will host this Sunday, November 19, one of the most anticipated races of the year.

The GP is presenting a very big challenge for the drivers before they go out on the track, gambling, partying, alcohol and women are the main distractions they have ‘around the corner’, and even more so when proposals arrive unexpected.

Any driver who wants to get their heart racing and celebrate F1 with me and Addison will receive 100% free intercourse

In the last few hours, some sex workers They made a striking invitation to the Formula 1 drivers so they can ‘de-stress’ before the race.

Addison Gray and Alice Little, two sex workers from Las Vegas gave an interview in TMZ and they offered to please the pilots with sex so that they could face the Grand Prix in the best way possible. In addition, they explained that their offer is completely free and they want to ‘recharge’ their energy before the race.

“This month it’s Formula 1 fever in Las Vegas and we’re all geared up for the big event. Any driver who wants to get their heart racing and celebrate F1 with me and Addison will get 100% free sex,” one of the women explained. .

Gray pointed out that this initiative seeks to give a different touch to the big tent of motorsports that does not have the famous grid girl, some young and attractive women who were present at the circuit before it turned on at the traffic light. Since 2018, F1 has banned these types of activities to ‘protect’ the image of women.

“Since Formula 1 banned its fabulous grid girls in 2018, events have overwhelmingly lacked the sex appeal that they need so much,” commented the sex worker.

But their proposal did not stop there, the two sex workers encouraged motorsports fans who are going to be at the Las Vegas Grand Prix with discounts of up to 50% throughout the week in which preparations for the event take place. career.

“Our discount will help Las Vegas visitors and residents blow off some steam with a couple of generous ladies so they can relax during race week,” Little explained.

And he added: “It is only an invitation for fans to enjoy an experience in which sexual attractiveness is celebrated, and this is not left aside; because in our world glamor is not prohibited.”

However, Addison Gray and Alice Little’s proposal to Formula 1 drivers cannot come true, because some teams prohibit team members from attending casinos or accessing sexual services in their contracts.

