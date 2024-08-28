Raffaele Guadagnino has no news of his mother and brother since the tragic flood that hit Campania yesterday and in particular the municipality of San Felice a Cancello

A mother and her two children were yesterday, Tuesday 27 August, near their plot of land in Talanico, a hamlet of the municipality of San Felice a Cancello. The three were busy harvesting hazelnuts when it started to rain. We are talking about Joseph Guadagnino and of Agnes Minierithe two missing after the flood that hit especially in the inland areas of Caserta and Irpinia. With them there was also Raphael Guadagninorespectively brother and son of the two missing persons.

missing after the flood

The man managed to reach his Apecar and return safely to town, but he has not heard from his mother and brother, who were on another vehicle, since yesterday.

The Apecar of the two missing people found during the night

Since yesterday evening and throughout the night Raffaele Guadagnino has actively participated with the Firefighters in the search operations for his family.

During such operations, Rescuers found their Apecarcompletely destroyed, inside a slope. The vehicle would have been overwhelmed by the avalanche of mud and debris that came down from the mountain.

research in progress

They are also in use mechanical means And molecular dogs at this stage of research.

The story of Raffaele Guadagnino

These are the words of Raffaele Guadagnino that tell those tragic moments:

“When it started to rain it was terrible. Huge hailstones were falling and a lot of rain. I got into my Apecar and got out, my brother and my mother left with their vehicle after me, but they didn’t make it. I risk being left alone. I looked for them all night, even with the Fire Department’s drones, but unfortunately we didn’t find them”.

The Guadagnino family had already been hit hard by a bereavement several years ago when the third brother was killed by an electric shock while working as a bricklayer.

mud and debris produced by the flood

Meanwhile, the search for the two missing persons continues without stopping, coordinated by the Prefecture of CasertaThe rescue machine that has been set in motion is impressive: 10 Fire Brigade teamsincluding dog handlers and drones also working in the nearby municipalities of St. Mary of Vico and Arienzo; the core Gos with excavators and wheel loaders and finally the core Saf together with experts in topography applied to rescue.