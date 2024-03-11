The closing of the Oscar 2024 was starred by the triumph of 'Oppenheimer' as best film, but also by a tremendous mistake he made Al Pacino when reading the winner of this precious category. The legendary actor took the stage to announce this latest award at the live ceremony and the audience received him like the star he is, without imagining the confusion it would cause, seconds later, due to his mistake.

Broadcast live and direct from the United States, the Oscars 2024 They were the set of this moment starring Al Pacino that gave something to talk about on social networks. What happened to the remembered Tony Montana?

Al Pacino and his mistake at the 2024 Oscars

As the public expected, the announcement of the heaviest category of the night was in the hands of a living legend: Al Pacino. After being introduced, the actor approached the stage and took the microphone to read the best film at the 2024 Oscars.

However, far from naming the nominees one by one, as is the custom, Al opened the envelope containing the name of the brand new winner and commented: “My eyes see 'Oppenheimer'. At that moment, a dead silence took over the place, as the public did not know how to react.

After a few seconds, those present broke the tension and began to applaud excitedly, while Al Pacino confirmed 'Oppenheimer' as the winner and the band filled the auditorium with joy with their music. Meanwhile, the cameraman turned quickly to focus on the director Christopher Nolanwho carried a statuette in his hand and only managed to smile as he walked to the stand.

Fans support Al Pacino after mistake at the 2024 Oscars

Despite the slip, fans did not hesitate to support actor Al Pacino, whom they defended and even celebrated for this moment, which they found funny.

“He who's a legend can do whatever he wants,” “Al being the GOAT,” and “I'm obsessed with the way Al Pacino announced 'Oppenheimer' as best picture. It couldn't have been more chaotic or confusing” were a few. of the comments left by users on social networks.

Who was nominated for best film at the 2024 Oscars?

The 2024 Oscars presented various categories throughout the ceremony; However, all eyes were on the film that would be crowned the best film of the year and that was 'Oppenheimer'.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, this film was chosen by the Academy jury after a long vote, in which they gave it the highest score. These were the other nominees: