Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior and the National Guard leadership regarding operational coordination and internal security operations.

This comes based on the wise leadership’s vision of the importance of integration and coordination between national agencies and institutions in various fields, and with the aim of enhancing cooperation and strategic partnership between the two sides, and achieving optimal benefit from the exchange of experiences and capabilities, in addition to unifying joint security efforts that support internal operations, to preserve the gains of security and stability. In Emirati society.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Interior by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, and on behalf of the National Guard Command by Major General Salem Saeed bin Gavan Al Jabri, Commander of the National Guard.

The signing of the memorandum comes within the framework of ongoing efforts to support and develop security and training tasks between the two sides and to enhance the partnership to achieve strategic and security goals in order to achieve integration and unify efforts in the defense and security system.