Hulk Hogan can’t feel his legs anymore. The drama of the wrestling legend

Hulk Hogan soon he may no longer be able to walk. Former wrestling star in recent weeks he underwent back surgery that had devastating consequences. “He can’t feel his lower body. So now he can’t feel his legs and has to walk with a cane,” she said Kurt Angleanother fighting glory and friend of the 69-year-old Hulk.

Angle explained that he learned of his plight during the 30th anniversary of WWERaw, which took place in Philadelphia. The problems arose after some surgeries, but the primary cause could be the numerous blows received during his wrestler career. “Hogan had back surgery again. Nerves in his lower body were cut. Now he can’t feel it anymore, so he has to use a cane to walk. I thought he used a cane because he had back pain. but he has no pain, he feels nothing. I’m really sorry for the Hulk. He put his heart and soul into this business, but he ate it up.”

Hulk Hogan and the 25 surgeries in his career as a wrestler

Hulk’s daughter Brookein 2021, he said that his father had undergone 25 surgical operations during his career.

“My knees are fake, my hips are fake, my back is full of metal and part of my face is full of metal”, Hogan had later confirmed. In 2013 he had tried to return to the ring, but without great results: “I’m freaking out. I’m starting to understand that I’m much older … And with age, it’s difficult to be the same guy I was in the past. I realize I can’t go on forever.”

Hulk Hogan (photo Lapresse)



Hulk Hogan does not comment: the photo at the karaoke

At the moment Hulk Hogan on social media he has not commented on the story and in the last post he is seen standing and smiling during a karaoke evening.





