Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is under investigation for his role in the attack on the presidential palace, Congress headquarters and the Supreme Court in Brasilia on January 8, has requested a six-month visa to stay in the United States, his lawyer announced Monday.
The former president of Brazil left for Florida two days before his successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was inaugurated on January 1, and his current visa will expire soon, according to the law firm AG Immigration.
Bolsonaro entered the United States on a visa offered to visiting leaders, but it expires on Tuesday because he is no longer on official mission.
The former Brazilian president told CNN Brasil that he intends to return at the end of January and that he is even considering bringing forward his return date for health reasons.
Bolsonaro has suffered from abdominal problems since he was stabbed in the intestines in September 2018 while on a campaign tour. He has since undergone several surgeries.
On January 8, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters, resentful of Lula’s victory in the presidential elections that took place in October 2022, stormed and looted the presidential palace, as well as the headquarters of Congress and the Supreme Court in Brasilia.
