Atlético Huila lost another opportunity to cut ground in the relegation table and the margin for error is running out: They tied 1-1 against La Equidad in Neiva and remain in last place in that classification.

Those led by Diego Corredor were in the lead until the 81st minute, when Joan Castro took advantage of a mistake by the local defense to equalize the score at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid stadium.

Previously, Huila had taken the lead in the 21st minute, when Brazilian Marcus Vinicius scored from a penalty after a disputed foul committed against him.

The game was stopped after 15 minutes, when one of the lighting towers at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid stadium went out, and the start of the second stage was delayed for the same reason.

The controversy of the match: a ball boy damaged a play against La Equidad

The match ended with a huge controversy: La Equidad was on its way, in the last play, to achieve victory, but when Johan Rojas was ready to finish, a ball boy threw a ball at him. The referee, Alexander Ospina, stopped the play. Shortly afterward the meeting ended.



“What they did is rude. “We have to play against all that,” Rojas told Win Sports.

Huila did not take advantage of the fact that, except for Deportivo Cali, which took a very important step towards permanence, none of the teams that are in the fight not to be relegated won on matchday 15 of the League.

Jaguares, on Friday, tied without goals with Junior; Envigado lost 3-0 against Atlético Nacional, on Saturday at the Atanasio Girardot; Alianza Petrolera fell 1-0 against Cali on Sunday in Palmaseca and Once Caldas could barely draw 2-2 with Independiente Medellín. Unión Magdalena did not play: the match against Millonarios was postponed.

The Opitas completed five rounds without winning, with three draws and two defeats, and the chances of saving themselves from relegation are increasingly diminishing.

The tie also leaves Equidad in a very bad position, which was six points behind eighth, with 15 points, in box 16.

