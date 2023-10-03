In 2023, Dacia surpassed 8 million vehicles sold. This metamorphosis from a Romanian national manufacturer – before 2004 – to a successful brand now known throughout Europe is a real success story.

What are the advantages, strengths and specificities of Dacia? With these images we provide you with salient and surprising information on Dacia’s journey over the last 19 years.

“Revolutionary” of the automotive industry, Dacia is a brand different from the others. Since 2004, it has introduced a new style of consumption based on a pragmatic vision of the car: constantly redefining the concept of essential, offering the best price/performance ratio.

And it works! Sales are constantly increasing and the number of convinced customers now exceeds 8 million. What are the specificities of Dacia?

Did you know that Dacia hasn’t always been called that?

The Romanian manufacturer that would become Dacia was born in 1968 with the name of UAP, which stands for Uzina de Autoturisme Pitesti, i.e. Pitesti automotive plant. The latter is a town located along the banks of the Arges river in the Arges district, where the registered office is still located.

The first logo in Dacia’s history it is imbued with national and local references. The mountain in the background pays homage to Romania and, more specifically, the Carpathians. In the centre, the eagle is inspired by the coat of arms of the Arges district, located in the Muntenia region, where the UAP headquarters is located.

The current name Dacia it appears for the first time in 1980 on a black and white logo, directly inspired by “Dacia”, the name that the ancient Romans had given to Romania.

Groupe Renault acquires the Romanian manufacturer in 1999. In 2003, the logo became blue, maintaining the shape of the coat of arms. Present on the grille of Dacia Logan (marketed in 2004), it becomes the first logo of the Brand with a fame that goes beyond Romanian borders, extending to Europe.

With the commercialization of Sandero in 2008, a new logo is inaugurated. The blue is replaced by light gray and the shape of the coat of arms has a hole in the center.

In 2021, the new emblem is given the name of Dacia Link to symbolize the bond of trust between Dacia and its customers. The logo is composed of a D and a C that join in the center, while the writing is characterized by 5 minimalist letters, which express the spirit of the Brand: robust and essential.

